Trump calls on Super Bowl fans to stand for anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House February 2, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump did not give a Super Bowl Sunday television interview, but he did issue a Super Bowl written statement — and threw in a little politics while he was at it.

Calling on football fans to remember the nation's troops, Trump said in his statement: "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem."

During this past football season, Trump's attacks on football players who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustices triggered arguments with members of the National Football League.

Normally, presidents give interviews to the network broadcasting the game, but Trump skipped the opportunity this year; he and aides have been feuding for months with NBC, among other news outlets.

Trump's statement in full:

"As many Americans come together to watch the Super Bowl, Melania and I extend our greetings and appreciation for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces.

"Though many of our Nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers. We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.

"We send our best wishes for an enjoyable Super Bowl Sunday. May God bless and protect our troops, and may He continue to bless the United States of America."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM