Suspected meteor shakes houses across metro Detroit

It sounded like thunder, shaking houses across metro Detroit at roughly 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service for Detroit posted a since-deleted reply on Twitter at 8:25 p.m.: "No lightning was detected. Appears to have been a meteor."

The National Weather Service in Detroit, in a since-deleted Twitter post, said light and thunder over metro Detroit appeared to be a meteor. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

Multiple images were posted of night skies being lit up, as social media is abuzz with people reporting what they saw or heard.

WAS IT A METEOR??? This video captures the bright light everyone has seen in the sky tonight. Courtesy of #Local4 viewer Kevin McCombs. pic.twitter.com/RY4u23jYAY — Jason Colthorp (@JasonColthorp) January 17, 2018

Saw something moving across the sky. Can first notice it over my neighbors garage moving from right to left. pic.twitter.com/hyVfUt3m5z — Kevin Colbert (@kgcolbert1) January 17, 2018

