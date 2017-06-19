Man arrested in Paris attack on police vehicle

The French national gendarmerie service says the driver of a car that rammed a law enforcement vehicle has been arrested and no one was hurt in the incident.

The tweet Monday confirmed an attack had taken place on the Paris' famed Champs-Elysees.

Paris police had said a security operation was underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and urged people to avoid the area.

The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.

A subway station in the area is closed.

An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

BREAKING: Paris officials: Suspected attacker 'downed' after driving into police car on Champs-Elysees. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 19, 2017

