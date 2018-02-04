WFAA
Super Bowl halftime show kid is the Internet's new hero

Giddy fans who braved the frigid cold in Minneapolis crowded into U.S. Bank Stadium. Eagles fans filled the air inside chanting " E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" (Feb. 4)

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 8:52 PM. CST February 04, 2018

Who was the kid that got a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show? We're still not sure, but he's already the Internet's new hero. 

ABC's Good Morning America tweeted the selfie and said that the kid will appear on their show tomorrow morning.

 

 

People on Twitter joked that the kid will be the talk of his school tomorrow.

 

Other people related to his struggle to get the perfect selfie.

 

The kid, now being called "#selfiekid" on Twitter, may be a new Internet star, but Prince was the true hero of Timberlake's performance. He paid tribute to Prince with a cover of "I Would Die 4 U" with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA


