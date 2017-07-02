Suicide bomber in woman's robe kills 14 in Iraq displacement camp

Displaced Iraqis who fled the fighting in Mosul walk at a camp for internally displaced people in this file photo from June/ AFP PHOTO / MOHAMED EL-SHAHED (Photo: AFP Contributor)

A suicide bomber dressed in a woman's all-covering robe has killed 14 people at a camp in Baghdad for displaced people Monday, according to a local official.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

© 2017 Associated Press