Close Suicide bomber in woman's robe kills 14 in Iraq displacement camp TEGNA 3:38 AM. CDT July 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A suicide bomber dressed in a woman's all-covering robe has killed 14 people at a camp in Baghdad for displaced people Monday, according to a local official. This story is developing and will continue to be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Plano police officer involved in gas station shooting Mother of Fort Worth murder victim demands answers Anna teens killed in crash being laid to rest today Fort Worth tire shop robbed five times 2017 Runoff Elections today Hearing for FWPD officer in Craig arrest set for Tuesday Local father, pizza shop owner thankful for community, fundraiser help Anti-Sharia Law protests outside Richardson mosque Toddler left at HFD fire station doing well Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown More Stories Shavon Randle was kidnapped, held for ransom over… Jun 30, 2017, 6:21 p.m. 7/7: A week of remembrance, reflection in Dallas Jul. 2, 2017, 10:48 p.m. President Trump tweets altered clip of him attacking CNN Jul. 2, 2017, 10:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs