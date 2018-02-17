Students plan to walk out of schools to protest gun laws following Florida shooting

Protesters hold signs at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. (Photo: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

Students across the country say they are planning to walk out of schools in protest in the aftermath of the shooting this week in South Florida.

The pleas and demands from young voices who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., have brought new pressure to an old debate: gun-control laws.

A walkout in South Florida on Friday and rally in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday helped anchor support, and other protests are planned in coming weeks, including one that would mark the 19th year since the Columbine High School massacre.

"We are the students, we are the victims, we are change, fight gun violence now!" student organizers wrote for one of the planned events. "High School students across the U.S.A, the way to fight back is here. There has been too much complacency on the part of politicians when it comes to gun violence. The time to act is now!"

The first event is planned for March, 14, which would mark one month since the South Florida shooting. It's being planned in part by the Women's March organizers to protest inaction from lawmakers on gun-control legislation.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns," the Facebook event reads. "Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence."

The event calls for students and teachers to walk out of their schools at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes, to honor the 17 lives lost in Florida.

Another walkout is planned on April 20, which will mark the 19th year since the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado that left 13 dead.

More than 22,000 people have signed a petition, pledging to walkout of their classrooms that day at 10 a.m. for the rest of the day.

"Nothing has changed since Columbine, let us start a movement that lets the government know the time for change is now," organizers wrote in the change.org event.

President Trump visited victims of the shooting Friday and vowed to tackle mental-illness issues, but many say that isn't enough.

“We want more gun safety,” said 18-year-old Kevin Trejos, a senior at the school. “It’s a dream. It hasn’t hit me yet. When I see empty desks, I’ll feel it. I’m numb now.”

Organizers of the events say they hope the protests will gain attention and show lawmakers these issues aren't going away and students, even if they aren't old enough yet to vote, want change.

"Thoughts and prayers are not enough," said Kim Russell, Women's March executive adviser. "The school shootings just keep happening and happening. There's no escaping it. Congress need to hear from us."

© 2018 USATODAY.COM