Photo by the Lexington County Sherriff's Department on Sunday shows emergency personnel at the scene of the train crash near West Columbia, S.C. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

At least two people were killed and 70 injured early Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina, authorities said.

The crash, which involved Amtrak Train 91 heading from New York to Miami, occurred at 2:35 a.m. in Cayce, S.C., outside Columbia, according to Derrec Becker of South Carolina Emergency Management.

Both fatalities were passengers on the Amtrak train. About 140 passengers were on the train, Becker said. Passenger injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said.

“We know that they are shaken up quite a bit, and this is unlike anything else they’ve ever been through before,” Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department told The State newspaper in Columbia, S.C. “We wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather.”

Myrick told USA TODAY that 70 people were transported to local hospitals. The wreck happened in a mostly industrial area near the intersections of Interstate-26 and I-77, he said.

"We’re encouraging people to stay out of the area because we need to keep the scene secure so first responders and other officials can do their job," he said.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s at the time of the collision.

The Amtrak train's lead engine and some passenger cars derailed, Amtrak said in a statement. Photos posted on social media by reporters at the scene showed at least one Amtrak rail car on its side and several CSX cars and engines damaged.

The wreck happened near a rail yard where several spurs branch off for train cars to be unloaded. Investigators don’t know if the Amtrak train was diverted from its track.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are traveling to the crash site, about 10 miles south of Columbia.

President Trump, who arrived at the Trump International Golf Club, in West Palm Beach, Fla., at 9:32 a.m. Sunday, "was briefed on the train accident in South Carolina and is receiving regular updates," Deputy White House Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

About 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at the scene, Becker said. Hazmat crews were dispatched, and the spill was being contained. There was no threat to the public, he said.

The Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at nearby Pine Ridge Middle School to assist with the injured, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said on Twitter,

Amtrak said people with questions about the crash could call 1-800-523-9101.

It was the second major crash for Amtrak in less than a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck in rural Virginia. The crash killed one person in the truck and left others wounded.

In December, a passenger train derailed on an overpass near Seattle, with cars crashing into the highway below, killing three people.

In 2015, an Amtrak train derailed in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200.

Robert Sumwalt, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, said a team of investigators has been dispatched to the area of Sunday's crash. A news conference will be held this afternoon, he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

