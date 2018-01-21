WFAA
SAG Awards 2018: Winners list

The Screen Actors Guild released the nominations for the 2018 awards season. Here are the films, actors and series that surprisingly didn't get nominated.

TEGNA Staff , TEGNA 8:49 PM. CST January 21, 2018

Who won big at this year's 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, or SAG Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.

MOVIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour -- WINNER
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri -- WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya -- WINNER
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

TELEVISION

Actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies -- WINNER

Actress in a TV movie or miniseries

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies -- WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us -- WINNER
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Actress in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown -- WINNER
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless -- WINNER
Marc Maron, GLOW

Actress in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep -- WINNER
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Ensemble in a drama series

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us -- WINNER

Ensemble in a comedy series

Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep -- WINNER

Life achievement award

Morgan Freeman

