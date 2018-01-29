Revlon's CEO is stepping down

A view of atmosphere as Revlon Global Brand Ambassador Gwen Stefani hosts the Choose Love Valentine's Day Event at Tribeca Rooftop on February 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Revlon, 2017 Getty Images)

Make up giant Revlon said Monday that its president and CEO Fabian Garcia, has resigned.

A Revlon board member, Paul Meister, will become executive vice chairman of the board and run day to day operations for the time being, the company said. Garcia, who is leaving "to pursue other opportunities,'' will not depart until the end of next month in order to ensure a smooth hand-off.

"It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of this iconic company,'' Garcia said in a statement. "I'm confident that Revlon will continue to succeed as the company executes its long term growth plan, which is already having an impact on reestablishing its status as a trendsetter and pioneer in the industry.''

Like many traditional retail companies and brands, Revlon has been facing headwinds from more nimble competitors like Sephora and Ulta, which are known for their engaging in store experiences, as well as the success of online giant Amazon and other beauty sites.

Revlon’s preliminary report on its performance in the quarter that ended Dec. 31 shows steep losses for that three month period It estimated that its quarterly loss would fall between roughly $60 million and $80 million, as compared to a $36.5 million loss during that same period the previous year.

It also projects an overall net loss for 2017 of roughly $165 million to $185 million, a significant uptick from the $21.9. million loss in reported in 2016. The company attributes at least part of the full year loss to a charge in the wake of the recently passed federal tax legislation.

The make up giant announced in June, 2016 that it was buying rival Elizabeth Arden for $419.3 million, a move that could bolster its portfolio with Arden's core skin-care line, celebrity fragrances from stars like Taylor Swift, and brands such as Giorgio Beverly Hills.

In a statement, billionaire Ron Perelman, who controls the company through his investment firm, MacAndrews & Forbes and is chairman of Revlon's board, acknowledged some of the challenges the brand has faced, but added that he believes it is on the right track.

“This has been a difficult year for us balancing the successful integration of Elizabeth Arden with the rise of e-commerce and specialty beauty stores,’’ Perelman said. “The company has gained momentum and is now poised for future growth.’’

Revlon's stock price was down 4.97% to $22 a share shortly after the market closed.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM