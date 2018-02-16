WFAA
Mexico struck by massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake

TEGNA 7:12 PM. CST February 16, 2018

A massive earthquake hit Mexico Friday evening, leaving buildings shaking throughout the southern portion of the country. 

The earthquake was first measured as a 7.5-magnitude and later lowered to having a 7.2-magnitude by the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was found along the Pacific coast near Santiago Ixtayutla, a town in Oaxaca in the southwestern area of the country. 

There is no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. 

Videos on social media show people in the streets grabbing onto a car as the ground started shaking. Footage inside a building show lights swaying back and forth with people lined up along a hallway. 

It's unclear if any damage or injuries were reported. 

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.  

