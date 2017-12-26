Paris Jackson posts rare photo of brother Blanket on Christmas

Paris Jackson, daughter of US music legend Michael Jackson, poses for the press ahead of Australia's premier horse race, the 157th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne on November 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP Contributor)

The holidays are about bringing the family together — even famous families like the Jacksons.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson, 19, shared a photo Monday of her and her siblings Prince Jackson, 20, and "Blanket" Jackson, 15, who has rarely made appearances since his father's death in 2009.

In the photo, Paris sports a Metallica hoodie while Blanket wears a Marvel graphic tee and athletic shorts.

"happy christmas from ours to yours," Paris wrote in the photo's caption with the hashtag #brahdas (brothers).

Though Blanket looks much older in the photo, he's still rocking his long hair, which he wore in one of his last public outings at the world premiere of Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil on June 29, 2013 in Las Vegas.

In 2015, he changed his name to Bigi and is said to live at his grandmother Katherine Jackson’s home in Calabasas, California.

Though the trio are not full siblings, Blanket was born via an unidentified surrogate and Paris and Prince's mother is nurse Debbie Rowe, they grew up together under the King of Pop's care.

The photo also includes family friend and rapper Omer Bhatti, who Paris tweeted about being like a brother to her earlier this month.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM