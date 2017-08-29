On this day in 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans

Rescue boats search a flooded street September 7, 2005 in New Orleans. Authorities planned forcible evacuations of residents who refuse to leave. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo: Mario Tama, 2005 Getty Images)

As thousands remain stranded in Houston amid rising waters caused by Hurricane Harvey, many noted that on this date in 2005, residents of Louisiana were dealing with a similar situation caused by Hurricane Katrina.

"On this date August 29, 2005, #HurricaneKatrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast, killing over 1,800 and causing over $100 billion in damage," Jeffrey Guterman tweeted.

Harvey, which was downgraded to a tropical storm, has dumped more than 40 inches of rain in parts of Houston. The storm is expected to dump an additional 7 to 13 inches of rain through Friday over the upper Texas coast and into southwestern Louisiana.

On Twitter, #HurricaneKatrina began trending Tuesday morning as people shared photos of Hurricane Katrina that looked eerily similar to photos of Hurricane Harvey.

12 years ago, we watched #HurricaneKatrina ravage New Orleans during this same time in August of 2005. pic.twitter.com/9SZ2Cevn8u — B. Scott (@lovebscott) August 29, 2017

On this date August 29 in 2005, #HurricaneKatrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast, killing over 1800 and causing over $100 billion in damage. pic.twitter.com/j3eYpqlG8e — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 29, 2017

Others shared photos from Hurricane Katrina with the hashtag #PrayforHouston.

I am a #HurricaneKatrina survivor. Here's photos I took of Gulf Coast during one of the most painful times in recent history. #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/oXfMriCB7W — Therra (@Therra) August 29, 2017

It's been 12 years since the Devastation in NOLA / LA now Houston is going through it..many thoughts & prayers out to both #HurricaneKatrina — ☔️Southside4life☔️ (@MommyAngel4Life) August 29, 2017

12 years ago today...#hurricanekatrina

Let us not forget what happened then and what is happening now in Texas!!#prayforTexas — Anthony Murphy (@AnthonyM501) August 29, 2017

It's still unclear how Hurricane Harvey will measure up to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sandy. With the storm forecast to drench the area for several more days and harried officials unable to assess the extent, much less the cost, of the damage.

“The point we’re trying to make now is that this is just the beginning of the flood,’’ said Patrick Burke of the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center. “It’s still too early to say how it will turn out.’’

