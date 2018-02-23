Netflix for March: What's new and expiring

When there's something strange in your neighborhood. Who you gonna call? Someone to come over and watch Netflix!
At least that's a viable option in March, when comedies Ghostbusters, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Wet Hot American Summer are among the new films available on the streaming service. Also coming to Netflix next month: a second season of Marvel's Jessica Jones, another batch of episodes of A Series of Unfortunate Events, more Love, Joel McHale's new Soup-like talk show, a comedy special from Ricky Gervais and films about woman joining a male wrestling team (First Match), a couple debating whether they should stay together (Happy Anniversary) and a Sundance favorite about an MC in Queens (Roxanne Roxanne).
Here's the list of titles coming and going to/from Netflix in March. (And these are the programs that arrived in February.)
Available March 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter's Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
Available March 3
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez Compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 5
F The Prom
The World's Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 7
Aftershock
Available March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai —NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 10
Septiembre, un Llanto en Silencio
Available March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
Available March 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
Available March 16
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 19
In Search of Fellini
Available March 20
100 Years: One Woman's Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Available March 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M. — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 24
Red Trees
Available March 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
Available March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
Available March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available March 31
Let Me In
