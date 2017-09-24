Nashville Fire: 8 wounded in Antioch church shooting, including shooter

Photo: file

Nashville police are responding to a shooting that injured eight people at a church in Antioch. The shooter is among the wounded, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

At around 11:15 a.m., police began receiving calls that multiple shots were fired with people shot at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, according to a dispatcher.

As of 11:40 a.m. a dispatcher said the scene was still active.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesman for the Nashville Fire Department, confirmed at least six to eight people have been injured and were being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

In a tweet from the Nashville Fire Department account, officials said the shooter was among eight people being treated for injuries.

All of the wounded have been taken to area hospitals, the fire department says. The majority are older adults.

Pleasant, who was en route to the scene around noon, did not know the severity of the injuries.

The church, which has a weekly service at 10 a.m., is located at 3890 Pin Hook Road.

The area around the church is shut down, while police continue their investigation.

A spokesman for police said he could not confirm any information at this time.

