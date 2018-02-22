Mystery white powder sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Scotland Yard is investigating after a package containing a mystery white powder was sent to American actress Meghan Markle and her fiancé, Prince Harry, according to a media report Thursday.

The London Evening Standard, which first reported the incident, said the powder purported to be the bacterial disease anthrax.

The letter was addressed to both Meghan and Harry and was sent to the couple’s home, Kensington Palace, in London. It sparked a security scare and never reached the pair, the Standard reported.

The newspaper said that former Suits actress Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, were informed of the incident, and that the powder was analyzed and found to be harmless.

Scotland Yard didn't immediately respond to a request from USA TODAY for comment. Kensington Palace declined to issue any statement.

The couple are due to wed at Windsor Castle, just outside London, on May 19.

