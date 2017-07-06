Microsoft to lay off thousands in sales, marketing reshuffle

The Microsoft logo is pictured at the Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting in Bellevue, Washington on November 30, 2016. / AFP / Jason Redmond (Photo credit should read JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JASON REDMOND)

Microsoft plans to shed thousands of jobs in a major reboot to focus on its fast-growing cloud-computing business.

"Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners," Microsoft said in a statement to USA TODAY. "Today, we are taking steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated. Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others."

The software giant did not specify how many jobs would be cut. When asked about cuts during a conference call, Microsoft President Brad Smith had no comment Thursday morning.

The restructuring largely affects the software giant's sales operations outside the U.S. under chief marketing officer Chris Capossela, executive vice presidents Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois. All three executives on Monday notified employees of a reorganization, but did not mention layoffs.



The reshuffling comes a year after Courtois and Althoff were promoted to lead Microsoft's global sales and marketing efforts following the exit of former chief operating officer Kevin Turner.

Disappointing sales of Microsoft's Surface computer line — they plunged 26%, dragging down PC sales 7% — undercut fiscal third quarter results, announced in April. Cloud sales, by comparison, nearly doubled.

The Redmond, Wash. company's profits overall soared 28% to $4.8 billion. Sales surged 8% to $22 billion.

Strong cloud-based sales made up for the drop in PC revenue, making good on Althoff's pledge for Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing service to be the centerpiece of the company's sales strategy.

Follow USA TODAY's San Francisco Bureau Chief Jon Swartz @jswartz on Twitter.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM