Merck's CEO quits Trump's council over Charlottesville

Donald Trump speaks with Ken Frazier, CEO of Merck, during the announcement of a a newly designed, Made in America pharmaceutical glass bottle jointly developed by Merck, Pfizer and Corning in the White House in Washington, DC, July 20, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Merck CEO Ken Frazier quit President Trump's manufacturing business council on Monday, citing disatisfaction with Trump's lackluster response to violence that erupted after a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville over the weekend.

The resignation prompted an angry response from Trump on Twitter. "Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!," Trump tweeted.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

"Our country's strength stems from its diversity and the contributions made by men and women of different faiths, races, sexual orientations and political beliefs," Frazier tweeted.

"America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal," Frazier said. "As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism."

This isn't the first time Trump has clashed this year with high-profile CEOs over his handling of policy matters. In June, Disney CEO Robert Iger and Tesla CEO Elon Musk quit another White House business advisory council over Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from a global climate-change treaty, called the Paris Agreement.

In February, former UBER CEO Travis Kalanick also quit advising Trump on business matters over the president’s proposal to ban travel from seven Muslim countries. Trump has come under fire over the weekend for his refusal to specifically denounce neo-Nazis, KKK and other racists groups after their rally in Charlottesville resulted in at least three people killed and dozens more hurt.

His initial response, issued on Twitter, called for "all" to be united and "condemn all that hate stands for."

Many lawmakers -- including some Republicans -- considered his response to be inadequate given the tragedy and national outrage. Some of Trump's political opponents called it a "dog whistle" to his far-right voter bloc supporters.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Frazier, who in the past has donated to both Republicans and Democrats, sat beside Trump in February when the president had a roundtable discussion with pharmaceutical company executives.

Trump urged the companies to lower their prices, but he also promised they would benefit from relaxed federal regulations, better trade deals and tax reform. He stopped short of repeating a campaign promise to have Medicare negotiate for drug discounts with manufacturers.

Frazier also represented Merck at a White House event in July where his company and Pfizer announced an agreement with Corning to develop a new generation of stronger glass vials and an investment in manufacturing jobs.

Frazier declined to comment further.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM