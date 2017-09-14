Police: Reported explosion at London subway station was 'terrorist incident'

Members of the emergency services work outside Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

A reported explosion at a train station sent commuters stampeding in panic, injuring several people on Friday at the height of London's morning rush hour, and police said they were investigating it as a terrorist attack.

London's Metropolitan Police said counterterrorism officers are leading the investigation into the incident at Parsons Green station, where "a number" of people have been injured.

London's ambulance service confirmed it took 18 patients to hospitals. None are thought to be in serious or life-threatening conditions.

Police said it's "too early to confirm the cause of the fire, which will be subject to the investigation that is now underway by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command."

A commuter whose train had just stopped there, Richard Aylmer-Hall, said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled what he described as a packed train. At capacity, the train could hold more than 800 people.

"There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off," he said. "Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews."

Social media users circulated an image that appeared to show a small bag or bucket on fire. Some people on a train may have have suffered facial burns after a white container exploded toward the rear of the train. They may also have been hurt in a stampede to leave the train. The image does not show much damage to the train.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should "keep calm and go about their normal lives." London Mayor Sadiq Khan also urged Londoners to stay calm and vigilant. "Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life," said Khan in a statement. "As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism." The London ambulance service said multiple crews were dispatched after they received a call at 8:21 a.m. local time Friday. The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes. London has been struck repeatedly by extremist attacks this year, and the risk of new attack is considered high. The London Underground has been targeted several times, notably in July 2005, when suicide bombers blew themselves up on three subway trains and a bus, killing 52 people and themselves. Four more bombers tried a similar attack two weeks later, but their devices failed to fully explode. Last year Damon Smith, a student with an interest in weapons and Islamic extremism, left a knapsack filled with explosives and ball bearings on a London subway train. It failed to explode. In its recent Inspire magazine, al-Qaida urged supporters to target trains.

