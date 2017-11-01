'Lion King' remake cast is what dreams are made of

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: Characters Rafiki (L) and Timon as they attend "The Lion King 3D" Premiere during the 6th International Rome Film Festival on November 4, 2011 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images, 2011 Getty Images)

Hakuna Matata...There will be no worries when it comes to the cast for Disney's live-action remake of the 'Lion King.'

The film's full list of stars were revealed on Wednesday night. It's got something for everyone and should start creating lots of buzz ahead of the movie's planned 2019 debut.

Some of the highlights...

Beyoncé as Nala,

Donald Glover as Simba.

James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa (as if anyone else would dare play that role).

ChIwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Alfre Woodard as Sarabi.

Now let's toss in some comedy stars...

John Oliver as Zazu.

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

Billy Eichner as Timon.

Eric Andre as Azizi.

And Keegan-Michael Key as Samari.

