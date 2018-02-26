Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack, tweets 'For now, I'm still above ground!'

Kevin Smith attends The IMDb Studio featuring the Filmmaker Discovery Lounge, presented by Amazon Video Direct: Day One during The 2017 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) (Photo: Rich Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Filmmaker Kevin Smith says he suffered a terrifying health scare.

Smith, 47, shared a photo on Twitter from what appeared to be a hospital bed early Monday morning, writing that he suffered "a massive heart attack" after his first comedy show Sunday. The Clerks writer-director was scheduled for two shows at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, Calif, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the venue's website.

"The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”)," Smith wrote on Twitter. "If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!"

Smith elaborated about the incident in a NSFW Facebook post, describing his symptoms.

"After the first show, I felt kinda nauseous. I threw up a little but it didn’t seem to help," he wrote. "Then I started sweating buckets and my chest felt heavy. Turns out I had a massive heart attack."

Smith continued, revealing that he learned something about himself during the scare. "Death," Smith writes, "was always the thing I was most terrified of in life." However, he says throughout the experience he was "filled with a sense of calm."

"I’ve had a great life: loved by parents who raised me to become the individual I am," he continued. "I’ve had a weird, wonderful career in all sorts of media, amazing friends, the best wife in the world and an incredible daughter who made me a Dad. But as I stared into the infinite, I realized I was relatively content.

"Yes, I’d miss life as it moved on without me — and I was bummed we weren’t gonna get to make #jayandsilentbobreboot before I shuffled loose the mortal coil," he added. "But generally speaking, I was okay with the end, if this was gonna be it. I’ve gotten to do so many cool things and I’ve had so many adventures — how could I be (expletive) about finally paying the tab."

After mentioning the likelihood of "some lifestyle changes," Smith concluded his post. "The point of this post is to tell you that I faced my greatest fear tonight ... and it wasn’t as bad as I’ve always imagined it’d be," he said. "I don’t want my life to end but if it ends, I can’t complain. It was such a gift."

Celebrities were quick to react to Smith's ordeal on social media.

Chris Pratt said he was praying for the Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back director and recalled seeing Clerks in high school.

Josh Gad was "beyond grateful" Smith made it to the hospital in time. "Sending lots of love your way," he wrote. "Stay healthy @ThatKevinSmith. The world needs you."

"Kev is a wonderful force of good and humor in this world and I'm proud to be his friend," Chris Hardwick wrote in a NSFW tweet. "We are lucky we didn't lose him so PLEASE send him HUGS!!!"

Tom Arnold offered Smith, "Whatever you need buddy."

Jack Osbourne wished him a "speedy recovery."

Smith's rep did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

