WFAA
Close
Weather Alert 27 weather alerts
Close

John Heard, 'Home Alone' actor, dies at 72

Tegna , TEGNA 10:22 AM. CDT July 22, 2017

Actor John Heard has died at the age of 72, according to multiple media reports. Heard portrayed Kevin McCallister, the father in the "Home Alone" films. 

TMZ and Variety report that the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office have confirmed his death. Heard was found at a hotel in Palo Alto by the maid service. No cause of death has been reported at this time. 

Heard was set to appear in the film "Last Rampage," which will be released in September. Actor Robert Patrick, whstarred alongside Heard in "Last Rampage" posted on Instagram about his death. Patrick called Heard a "gifted actor" and sent out thoughts and prayers to Heard's family. 

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories