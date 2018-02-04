Is Comcast broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many reporting game was en Espanol

Did Comcast start broadcasting the Super Bowl in Spanish? Many say that was the case.
During the first quarter of Sunday's Super Bowl, many tweeted their Comcast service started broadcasting in Spanish.
@comcast why is NBC commentary all of a sudden in Spanish? #SuperBowl— Rohit Kumar Sharma ✌ (@roheat_) February 4, 2018
And yes I’m at a Super Bowl party @comcast @XFINITY where the NBC broadcast is in Spanish. SBenEspanol— Audrey Irvine (@audreycnn) February 4, 2018
NBC's Spanish announce team is doing a great job so far.— James Kratch (@JamesKratch) February 4, 2018
The Philadelphia-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But it appeared to respond en masse to people complaining about the language switch.
Thank you for reaching out to us about the commentary being in Spanish. I am not experience that. Can you check to see if your SAP settings are on? Here are instructions https://t.co/9ARJJzti5E - QS— Comcast (@comcast) February 4, 2018
At least one person said the commercials were in English and the commentary in Spanish. Another said the broadcast was switching between English and Spanish.
Thank you for reaching out to us about the commercials. We are currently aware and are working as quickly as possible to fix the issues. - QS— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) February 4, 2018
© 2018 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs