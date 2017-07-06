Instagram bug locks some users out of their accounts

Instagram said Thursday it's working to fix a bug that's caused some users to be logged out of their accounts.
"We're award of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We're working to resolve this as quickly as possible," Instagram said in a statement on Twitter.
We’re aware of a bug that's causing some users to be logged out of their accounts. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.— Instagram (@instagram) July 6, 2017
Instagrammers took to Twitter to express frustration and confusion, with some claiming their accounts had been disabled or deleted entirely.
I NEED MY ACCOUNT BACK. I DID NOTHING WRONG. PLEASE FIX THIS. pic.twitter.com/dccooqIBuS— Sierra (@x_Darkstreaks_x) July 6, 2017
i'm literally shaking pic.twitter.com/9MtRrK4Z7E— veronica is crying (@awwitsveronica) July 6, 2017
THEY AREN'T GETTING LOGGED OUT, THEY ARE GETTING DELETED, SPECIFICALLY FAN ACCOUNTS WHAT'S WRONG WITH FAN ACCOUNTS— Grace 🎧 (@gamer__grace) July 6, 2017
It's NOT logging us OUT it's DELETING accounts and DELETING photos off the accounts!!! FIX THIS!!!!!— daniel cruz (@DDaddyMinaj) July 6, 2017
It is not clear at this time what caused the bug.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs