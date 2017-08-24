Hurricane Harvey roars toward Texas coast, should be 115-mph storm at landfall

Harvey attained hurricane status Thursday afternoon, with winds of 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Harvey is now forecast to hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 115 mph. This would be the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 12 years — since Hurricane Wilma in October 2005. A major hurricane is one that's a Category 3 or above on the Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity.

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for the 60,000 residents of San Patricio County, located just north of Corpus Christi.

As Harvey strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane center issued a hurricane warning for a 280-mile stretch of the Texas coast on Thursday and forecast up to 25 inches of rain over the next week. Some 700,000 people live where a hurricane warning is in effect, roughly half of them in the Corpus Christi area.

Forecasters expected the storm system to be either slow-moving or possibility stationary for three to five days, which heightened concerns over heavy rainfall.

If this materializes, the National Weather Service in Houston said, some areas could see dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.

"Since Harvey is forecast to stall, we expect 10-20 inches of rain over a large part of southern and eastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana from Friday into early next week," according to AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

30-second imagery of rapidly intensifying Hurricane #Harvey from GOES-16. pic.twitter.com/b8CFxJdgQD — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) August 24, 2017

The hurricane warning covers an area from Port Mansfield in the central coastal area to Matagorda at the tip near the Mexican border.

"Impacts from Harvey will be tremendous in terms of displacement of people, property and economic loss and travel and freight disruptions," according to AccuWeather's Marshall Moss.

As the storm moved toward the mainland, Royal Dutch Shell, Anadarko Petroleum and Exxon Mobil were already evacuating workers and reducing production of soil and gas at some facilities.

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico is home to about 17% of American crude oil output and 5% of dry natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. More than 45% of the nation's oil refining capacity is along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

#Harvey is now a #hurricane w/80-mph winds. A special advisory is coming by 1p CDT to update the intensity forecast https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/8tSkzNziqV — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) August 24, 2017

As of 2 p.m. EDT, the storm was centered about 335 miles southeast of Corpus Christi and was moving north-northwest at 10 mph.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 85 mph.

The last major hurricane to hit Texas was Ike in September 2008, which brought winds of 110 mph in the Galveston and Houston areas. Ike left damages of $22 billion.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the State Operations Center to raise its readiness level, making state resources available for possible rescue and recovery actions. The governor also pre-emptively declared a state of disaster for 30 counties on or near the coast to speed deployment of state resources to any affected areas.

Emergency officials have urged residents along the upper Texas coastline to move or prepare to move inland. Those in low-lying areas should seek higher ground, officials said.

On South Padre Island, people filled sandbags and loaded them into cars and vans Wednesday to take to protect exposed homes and businesses. Others in the forecast path of the storm sought out generators, plywood and other goods from hardware stores. Meanwhile, rice farmers in coastal Matagorda County moved quickly to harvest their crops.

Contributing: Julie Garcia, Corpus Christi Caller-Times; Associated Press

© 2017 USATODAY.COM