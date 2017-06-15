Otto Warmbier of Cincinnati was in North Korea with a tour group when officials there detained him. (Photo: Submitted to USA TODAY)

WYOMING, OHIO - In strong words, the father of an American college student who was detained in North Korea, slammed the country as a terroristic nation.

"They are a pariah regime," said Fred Warmbier. "They're brutal and terroristic."

Otto Warmbier returned to Ohio on Tuesday after being held for 18 months in North Korea.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been detained and imprisoned in North Korea for more than a year.

"We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime in North Korea," Warmbier's parents said in a statement earlier this week. "We are so grateful that he will finally be with people who love him."

North Korea said Thursday it released Warmbier over "humanitarian" reasons, its first official comment since he was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Warmbier had been serving hard labor but didn't comment on his medical condition or how the country negotiated his release with the United States.

"Warmbier, who had been in hard labor, was sent back home on June 13, 2017, on humanitarian grounds according to the adjudication made on the same day by the Central Court of the DPRK," the agency said in the one-sentence report, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Warmbier's parents had relentlessly pressed — first behind the scenes and then more publicly — for their son’s release.

“I want my kid home. He doesn’t deserve this,” Fred Warmbier told The Cincinnati Enquirer in an interview last month.

During his incarceration, the Warmbiers only heard from their son once — through a letter on March 2, 2016. He noted that the North Koreans had refused to let Swedish officials — the United States' diplomatic intermediaries in that country — visit or contact Otto for more than a year.

“Since March 2nd, no one has seen or heard from Otto. No one,” Fred Warmbier said last month.

It was apparently shortly after that date when Warmbier fell ill. Some media reports said the North Koreans suggested he had come down with a case of botulism and fell into a coma after being given a sleeping pill — an account questioned by a number of officials.

