Harper Lee, author of 'To Kill a Mockingbird,' dies at 89
Celebrated author Harper Lee died at the age of 89 in her beloved hometown of Monroeville, Alabama. Her 1960 Pulitzer Prize-winning book "To Kill a Mockingbird" remains one of America's most culturally significant novels.
WUSA 7:58 AM. CDT October 16, 2017
