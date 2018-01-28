Grammy Awards 2018: Winners list

Who won big at this year's 60th annual Grammy Awards, honoring the best music in 2017?
Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the night.
Album of the year
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love
JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Record of the year (goes to artist, engineers, mixers)
Childish Gambino, Redbone
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
JAY-Z, The Story of O.J.
Kendrick Lamar, Humble
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Song of the year (goes to writers)
Despacito
Performed by: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
Written by: Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton
4:44
Performed by: JAY-Z
Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson
Issues
Performed by: Julia Michaels
Written by: Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik, Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter
1-800-273-8255
Performed by: Logic feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid
Written by: Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury and Khalid Robinson
Best new artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Pop categories
Pop solo performance
Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft
Kesha, Praying
Lady Gaga, Million Reasons
Pink, What About Us
Ed Sheeran, Shape of You
Pop duo/group performance
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, Something Just Like This
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber, Despacito
Imagine Dragons, Thunder
Portugal, The Man, Feel It Still
Zedd & Alessia Cara, Stay
Pop vocal album
Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Country categories
Country solo performance
Sam Hunt, Body Like a Back Road
Alison Krauss, Losing You
Miranda Lambert, Tin Man
Maren Morris, I Could Use a Love Song
Chris Stapleton, Either Way -- WINNER
Country duo/group performance
Brothers Osborne, It Ain't My Fault
Zac Brown Band, My Old Man
Lady Antebellum, You Look Good
Little Big Town, Better Man
Midland, Drinkin' Problem
Country album
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room, Volume 1
Country song (goes to songwriters)
Better Man
Performed by: Little Big Town
Written by: Taylor Swift
Body Like a Back Road
Performed by: Sam Hunt
Written by: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne
Broken Halos
Performed by: Chris Stapleton
Written by: Mike Henderson and Chris Stapleton
Drinkin' Problem
Performed by: Midland
Written by: Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Mark Wystrach
Tin Man
Performed by: Miranda Lambert
Written by: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall
Rock categories
Rock album
Mastadon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding -- WINNER
Alternative music album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast -- WINNER
Rock performance (single or track)
Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker -- WINNER
Chris Cornell, The Promise
Foo Fighters, Run
Kaleo, No Good
Nothing More, Go to War
Metal performance
August Burns Red, Invisible Enemy
Body Count, Black Hoodie
Code Orange, Forever
Mastadon, Sultan's Curse -- WINNER
Meshuggah, Clockworks
Rock song (goes to songwriters)
Atlas, Rise!
Performed by: Metallica
Written by: James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich
Blood in the Cut
Performed by K. Flay
Written by: JT Daly and Kristine Flaherty
Go to War
Performed by: Nothing More
Written by: Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik and Mark Vollelunga
Run
Performed and written by: Foo Fighters -- WINNER
The Stage
Performed by: Avenge Sevenfold
Written by: Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward and Brooks Wackerman
Rap categories
Rap performance (single or track)
Big Sean, Bounce Back
Cardi B, Bodak Yellow
JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Humble -- WINNER
Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Bad and Boujee
Rap album
JAY-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler the Creator, Flower Boy
Rap/sung collaboration
6Lack, Prblms
Goldlink feat. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy, Crew
Jay-Z feat. Beyoncé, Family Feud
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, Loyalty
SZA feat. Travis Scott, Love Galore
Rap song (goes to songwriters)
Bodak Yellow
Performed by: Cardi B
Written by: Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin and J White
Chase Me
Performed by: Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels and Big Boi
Written by: Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins and Jon Spencer
Humble
Performed by Kendrick Lamar
Written by: K. Duckworth, Asheton Hogan and M. Williams II -- WINNER
Sassy
Performed by: Rapsody
Written by: E. Gabouer and M. Evans
The Story of O.J.
Performed by: JAY-Z
Written by: Shawn Carter and Dion Wilson
R&B categories
R&B album
Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic -- WINNER
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real
Urban contemporary album
6lack, Free 6Lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy -- WINNER
R&B performance
Daniel Caesar feat. Kali Uchis, Get You
Kehlani, Distraction
Ledisi, High
Bruno Mars, That's What I Like -- WINNER
SZA, The Weekend
Traditional R&B performance
The Baylor Project, Laugh and Move On
Childish Gambino, Redbone -- WINNER
Anthony Hamilton feat. the Hamiltones, What I'm Feelin'
Ledisi, All the Way
Mali Music, Still
R&B song (goes to songwriters)
First Began
Performed and written by: PJ Morton
Location
Performed by: Khalid
Written by: Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson and Joshua Scruggs
Redbone
Performed by: Childish Gambino
Written by: Donald Glover and Ludwig Goransson
Supermodel
Performed by: SZA
Written by: Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe and Pharrell Williams
That's What I Like
Performed by: Bruno Mars
Written by: Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus and Jonathan Yip -- WINNER
American roots music categories
American roots performance
Alabama Shakes, Killer Diller Blues -- WINNER
Blind Boys of Alabama, Let My Mother Live
Glen Campbell, Arkansas Farmboy
Leonard Cohen, Steer Your Way
Alison Krauss, I Never Cared for You
American roots song
Cumberland Gap
Performed by: David Rawlings
Written by: David Rawlings & Gillian Welch
I Wish You Well
Performed by: The Mavericks
Written by: Raul Malo and Alan Miller
If We Were Vampires
Performed by: Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Written by: Jason Isbell -- WINNER
It Ain't Over Yet
Performed by: Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
Written by: Rodney Crowell
My Only True Friend
Performed by: Gregg Allman
Written by: Gregg Allman and Scott Sharrard
Other categories
Song written for visual media
City of Stars (La La Land)
Written by: Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
How Far I'll Go (Moana)
Written by: Lin-Manuel Miranda -- WINNER
I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Written by: Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew and Taylor Swift
Never Give Up (Lion)
Written by: Sia Furler, Greg Kurstin
Stand Up for Something (Marshall)
Written by: Common and Diane Warren
Soundtrack for visual media
Baby Driver
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Hidden Figures: The Album
La La Land -- WINNER
Moana: The Songs
Comedy album
Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas
Jim Gaffigan, Cinco
Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld
Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust
Kevin Hart, What Now?
Musical theater album
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen -- WINNER
Hello, Dolly!
Spoken word album
Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry
Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run
Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Songwriter
Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In
Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist -- WINNER
Dance recording
Bambro Koyo Ganda, Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
Cola, CamelPhat & Elderbrook
Andromeda, Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
Tonite, LCD Soundsystem -- WINNER
Line Of Sight, ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Dance/electronic album
Migration, Bonobo
3-D The Catalogue, Kraftwerk -- WINNER
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
A Moment Apart, ODESZA
What Now, Sylvan Esso
Best contemporary instrumental album
What If, The Jerry Douglas Band
Spirit, Alex Han
Mount Royal, Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
Prototype, Jeff Lorber Fusion -- WINNER
Bad Hombre, Antonio Sanchez
Best Music Video
Up All Night, Beck
Makeba, Jain
The Story Of O.J., Jay-Z
Humble., Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER
1-800-273-8255, Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Music film
One More Time With Feeling, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Long Strange Trip, The Grateful Dead
The Defiant Ones, Various Artists -- WINNER
Soundbreaking, Various Artists
Two Trains Runnin', Various Artists
