Get free pancakes Tuesday for IHOP's National Pancake Day

Get pancakes with a purpose Tuesday.

IHOP’s 13th annual National Pancake Day is Feb. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participating restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes. Select locations will have extended hours until 10 p.m.

The dine-in only deal is limited to one short stack per person while supplies last. A short stack of three pancakes usually costs $5.79.

Although the pancakes are free, Glendale, Calif.-based IHOP hopes customers will “make every stack count” by donating to charity partners, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

"At IHOP, we think doing good is delicious," IHOP president Darren Rebelez said in a statement. "Every stack of pancakes we serve on our signature day counts toward helping our charity partners improve the health and lives of millions of children and families across the country."

According to the statement, the company has raised close to $30 million for youth health, wellness and educational organizations since the first National Pancake Day in 2006. The money raised stays local and benefits thousands of children's hospitals across the country.

This year, IHOP's goal is to raise $5 million for children's hospitals and medical research during its 60 Days of Giving campaign, which runs through March 31.

"For 60 years, IHOP and our franchisees have made it our mission to support the communities we serve,” Rebelez said in the release. “IHOP National Pancake Day is our declaration to pancake lovers everywhere that we are committed to giving back in meaningful ways.”

As part of the 60 day campaign, customers can make a cash contribution at restaurants or add a donation to charity partners on their tab through the end of March.

To help meet the fundraising goal, publicly pledge your support by purchasing a “wall icon” in increments of $1, $5, $20 or $100 through Tuesday. If you buy a $5 icon, you’ll get a coupon for $5 off a $10 or more purchase to use at participating restaurants, the release notes.

Go to www.ihoppancakeday.com to find your closest IHOP and to donate online.

