Frontier Airlines sale offers $29 flights this week. Here's what you need to know.

Frontier Airlines is offering a slew of cheap flights this week, including some at an eye-popping $29, to cities such as Orlando, Denver and Atlanta. But there is a catch or two to know.
The sale is tailored for for last-minute, end-of-summer getaways, with the flights available between Aug. 4 and Aug. 30. Those taking advantage need to move quickly, as these flights must be booked by this Wednesday, Aug. 2.
It covers a host of select routes, with Nashville to Orlando, Kansas City to Denver and Cleveland to Atlanta all going for $29 one way to members of Frontier's Discount Den program.
If you're not a member of Frontier's program, no worries: Those flights still go for $39.
Remember that Frontier is a bare-bones budget airline, though. The fares themselves are cheap, but the airline may ding you for extras such as carry-on bags and reserved seats.
See the more than 50 routes going for less than $50 at Frontier's site. These are the cheapest routes listed for as little as $29 to $39:
Atlanta to Cincinnati
Atlanta to Cleveland
Bismarck to Denver
Cincinnati to Atlanta
Cleveland to Atlanta
Denver to Omaha
Denver to Kansas City
Denver to Bismarck
Denver to Salt Lake City
Indianapolis to Orlando
Kansas City to Denver
Nashville to Orlando
New Orleans to Orlando
Omaha to Denver
Orlando to New Orleans
Orlando to Indianapolis
Orlando to Nashville,
Orlando to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh to Orlando
Salt Lake City to Denver
