From 'All Rise' to 'Stickman' to 'Mr. 305,' MLB players gear up for alter egos on jerseys

Major league players will wear alternate jerseys with a patch on the sleeve where they will be able to write the name of somebody who was instrumental in their development as ballplayers as part of a new promotion at the end of August, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced on Wednesday.

The Players Weekend will take place between Aug. 25-27 and is described as a "player-focused event" in a news release to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets that will include "non-traditional uniforms featuring alternate designs inspired by youth league uniforms."

While all players will be allowed to customize the jerseys via the patches and nicknames, several major leaguers have been tapped as event ambassadors, including Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs, Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays and Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles.

Some of the nicknames the players will use:

Aaron Judge: All Rise

Chris Sale: Stickman

Mike Trout: Kiiiiid

Kyle Seager: Corey's Brother

Giancarlo Stanton: Cruz

Yonder Alonso: Mr. 305

Josh Donaldson: Bringer of Rain

Bryce Harper: Big Kid

Hunter Pence: Wawindaji

The uniforms were designed by MLB's uniform partner Majestic Athletic, hatmaker New Era with socks from Stance. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.

