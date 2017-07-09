Flames engulf building in London's Camden Market

Camden Market, London, UK (Photo: Alex Segre, This image is subject to copyright.)

Ten fire engines responded to a fire that broke out in London's Camden Market, a popular tourist attraction, on Sunday night, according to the London fire brigade.

Seventy firefighters were called to battle the blaze, the brigade said. Three stories and the roof of one building were affected by the fire, according to an update from the department on Sunday night.

"#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight," the department tweeted on Sunday night.

#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/Y15isabNq8 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire in #Camden Lock Market. More when we have it. pic.twitter.com/O21OLbIyLb — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 9, 2017

We now have ten fire engines and over 70 firefighters dealing with the #Camden Lock Market fire. Please avoid the area © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/bdi5HauCLr — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

Crews are still working hard to get the fire at #CamdenMarket under control. Latest information on our Facebook page https://t.co/a7rTzxQWyn pic.twitter.com/kiGS7wyRMV — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

The cause of the fire is not known at the time.

