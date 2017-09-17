Emmy Awards 2017: The winners list

The Emmy Statue. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Who won big at this year's 69th Primetime Emmy Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep, HBO

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

WINNER: John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

WINNER: Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy On the Street (TruTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Portlandia (IFC)

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

Archer (FX)

WINNER: Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First) (Disney Channel)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

GUEST ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Riz Ahmed, Girls (HBO)

Matthew Rhys, Girls (HBO)

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Hugh Laurie, Veep (HBO)

GUEST ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish (ABC)

Carrie Fisher, Catastophe (Amazon)

Becky Ann Baker, Girls (HBO)

Angela Bassett, Master of None (Netflix)

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

WINNER: Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

GUEST ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline (Netflix)

B.D. Wong, Mr. Robot (USA)

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us (NBC)

WINNER: Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us (NBC)

GUEST ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Alison Wright, The Americans (FX)

WINNER: Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers (HBO)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things (Netflix)

WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, The Americans (FX)

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Peter Morgan, The Crown (Netflix)

WINNER: Bruce Miller, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things (HBO)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld (HBO)

WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Stephen Glover, Atlanta (FX)

WINNER: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None (Netflix)

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Billy Kimball, Veep (HBO)

David Mandel, Veep (HBO)

WRITING, VARIETY SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

DIRECTING, COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley, HBO

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley (HBO)

Morgan Sackett, Veep (HBO)

David Mandel, Veep (HBO)

Dale Stern, Veep (HBO)

DIRECTING, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Jean-Marc Vallée, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Noah Hawley, Fargo (FX)

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Ron Howard, Genius (National Geographic)

James Marsh, The Night Of (HBO)

Steven Zaillian, The Night Of (HBO)

VARIETY SPECIAL

WINNER: Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (CBS)

Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner (Comedy)

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix)

Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust (Netflix)

Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy's Series Finale (Showtime)

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

REALITY HOST(S)

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop's Pot Luck Dinner Party (VH1)

Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr. (Fox)

Alec Baldwin, Match Game (ABC)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)

WINNER: RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO)

TV MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero (Netflix)

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love (NBC)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

WINNER: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

