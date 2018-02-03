Eagles offer Super Bowl tickets to woman who thought she missed game under anesthesia

Haley Parks of Williamstown discussed her hopes for a Philadelphia Eagles championship in a conversation recorded while she was under the lingering effects of anesthesia. (Photo: Jim Walsh, Staff photographer)

A Williamstown college student who declared her love for the Philadelphia Eagles while coming out of anesthesia might have another reason to think she’s dreaming.

Haley Parks, who feared she had missed the Super Bowl while having her wisdom teeth removed, said Friday the Eagles have offered her two tickets to Sunday’s game.

“I AM OFFICIALLY GOING TO THE SUPERBOWLLLLLL,” the Rutgers University student said on her Facebook page Friday night.

But Parks, who came to the Eagles attention through a viral video, still could face a hurdle.

She must cover the costs of travel and lodging in Minneapolis, where the game will be played, according to an online fundraising appeal.

“People online have demanded that she be sent to the Super Bowl and it is finally happening,” says a Gofundme.com campaign launched by a friend, Katie Pidge Mowry.

“Love you Haley, bring us home a win!!!” says the appeal at Haley is Going to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles contacted Haley’s family via Facebook on Friday evening, said her father, Bob Parks.

“Everything is just happening so quickly,” he said. “Now the issue is we’ve got to find a flight, come up with cash, come up with a hotel."

Parks, the football coach at Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, said his daughter planned to take him to the game “because I’m an avid Eagles fan.”

Her own devotion to the team was clear in a video made by her mother after Haley’s wisdom teeth were removed.

“At first she was a little upset at her mom for filming it,” said Parks. “But she put it on Instagram to get a couple laughs for her friends, and they said people should see this.”

“I just put it on Facebook and one of my friends at school said you have to make that public,” he continued.

The video now has more than 2.7 million views.

In the video, the college junior asks in near-panic if she had missed the Super Bowl during a procedure that took less than an hour. She next asks if she can attend the game.

“No we don't have money for the ticket but I'm sure they'll know you're rooting for them,” her mother replied.

In a wide-ranging, if not always coherent, conversation, Haley Parker says the players are "like my sisters," expresses concern for the mother of injured quarterback Carson Wentz and wonders if she's drowning after feeling teardrops on her face.

The student also says she's eager for a victory parade in Philadelphia and that she has confidence in the Eagles.

"Our defense is better than their defense," she assures her mother. "Way better, way better."

