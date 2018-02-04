Here's why the Super Bowl broadcast went black

(Photo: imnoom / Thinkstock, imnoom)

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, the broadcast went black.

That's a big deal because thirty-second commercial slots are going for more than $5 million for airtime alone. The goal is to capture the attention of the 111 million-plus viewers who tuned in Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the New England Patriots.

In a tweet, an NBC Sports spokesperson blamed the incident on a "brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed."

"We had a brief equipment failure that we quickly resolved. No game action or commercial time were missed." — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) February 5, 2018

People on Twitter understandably freaked out. Some wondered if it was just their TV.

Does anyone else have dead air right now? #SuperBowl — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 5, 2018

Others joked about the dead air.

Good to see the Hawaii emergency notification guy landed on his feet with a new job hitting the button on #SuperBowl commercials. — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) February 5, 2018

My screen just went blank for 30 seconds. I thought it was Hillary's 2020 campaign launch. #SuperBowl — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) February 5, 2018

