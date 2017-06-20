Daniel Day-Lewis is quitting acting for good

Daniel Day-Lewis attends the Time 100 Gala in April 2013. (Photo: Jemal Countess, Getty Images for Time)

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting at age 60.

Day-Lewis, considered one of the greatest actors of his generation — maybe the greatest — will step away from his work now that he has completed Phantom Thread (in theaters Dec. 25), his final film. No reason was given for the retirement.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," his representative Leslee Dart said in a statement released Tuesday to USA TODAY. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Daniel Day-Lewis as 'Lincoln.' (Photo: David James, DreamWorks Pictures/20th Century Fox)

Phantom Thread, a drama set in the world of high fashion, reunites him with director Paul Thomas Anderson, whose 2007 drama There Will Be Blood earned Day-Lewis a best actor Oscar.

Day-Lewis intends to help promote the movie, according to Variety, the movie industry website that broke the story of his retirement.

In addition to There Will Be Blood, Day-Lewis also won Oscars as Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln and as writer and artist Christy Brown in 1989's My Left Foot. He earned two other Oscar nominations as Bill "The Butcher" Cutting in Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York and as Gerry Conlon in Jim Sheridan's In the Name of the Father.

