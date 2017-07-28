A picture shows a poster set up by supporters of the family of British baby Charlie Gard outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on July 24, 2017 ahead of a listed hearing in the case brought by Charlie's parents. (Photo: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

LONDON (AP) — British media are reporting that 11-month-old Charlie Gard, focus of a legal health battle, has died.

A British judge had ruled on Thursday that the terminally ill baby should be transferred to a hospice. The ruling marked the end of a months-long legal battle brought by his parents centered on the infant's right to life.

Gard had a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial depletion syndrome. He had brain damage and was unable to breathe or move his limbs without help.

His parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, spent months trying to persuade London's Great Ormond Street Hospital to let Charlie go to the United States for an experimental treatment they believed could help him. Charlie's doctors opposed the idea, saying it would not help and could cause Charlie more suffering.

