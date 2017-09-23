Another earthquake rocks southern Mexico

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.2 and was centered in the southern state of Oaxaca.
M6.3 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 188 km W of Tuxtla Gutiérrez (#Mexico) 17 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/sl7u44GvTw— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 23, 2017
That's the region most shaken by a magnitude 8.1 quake that hit earlier in September.
It also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday, killing at least 295 people.
It's not immediately clear if the new quake caused damage or injury.
© 2017 Associated Press
