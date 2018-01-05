2018 Golden Globes: Everything you need to know

Seth Meyers, host of the 75th Annual Golden Globes Awards poses for photos on January 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, 2018 Getty Images)

The Golden Globes are almost here!

The 75th annual show kicks off award season Sunday by honoring the best in TV and film. Here's everything you need to know about this year's event:

It airs Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT on NBC

The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will air live from coast to coast. If you want to get in on the fun and fashion early, the official red carpet pre-show will be streamed live on Facebook starting at 6 ET / 3 PT. E! starts its red carpet coverage at 4 ET / 1 PT.

The show is available to stream

You can stream the awards only if you have a cable subscription. You need to select your TV provider to watch NBC from a streaming device.

Seth Meyers is hosting

The Late Night host, who has made a name for himself with his incisive political takedowns, will be donning his tux to host this year's show. He's promised not to go easy on Hollywood's systemic problem with sexual predators. "We’re certainly not going to ignore it, but we want to talk about it in a way that’s cathartic, as opposed to reminding us all how awful it is," he told USA TODAY.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association picks the winners

The HFPA is a small group of about 90 international journalists that are based in Southern California. Winners tend to be unpredictable since the group is small and has been accused of unfairly voting for glamorous stars in the past.

Dwayne Johnson's daughter will serve as this year's Golden Globe Ambassador

Every year, the HFPA gives the special role to the offspring of a Hollywood star. This year, Simone Garcia Johnson will share the honor and assist with the show. Her father's latest film is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

There will be plenty of A-listers will presenters

Presenters include Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot, Kelly Clarkson, Amy Poehler, Sarah Jessica Parker, J.K. Simmons, Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Edgar Ramirez, Halle Berry, Carol Burnett, Darren Criss, Greta Gerwig, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hemsworth, Christina Hendricks, Shirley MacLaine, Sharon Stone, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Alicia Vikander, Emma Watson, Dwayne Johnson, Salma Hayek, Michael Keaton, Octavia Spencer, Helen Miren, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Anniston, Emma Stone, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke.

Saoirse Ronan, James Franco and Laurie Metcalf are a few of the front-runners

USA TODAY Movie critic Brian Truitt predicts The Shape of Water and Lady Bird will be big winners, though there's room for surprises in the top categories. The supporting-actor category is also shaping up to be super-tight this year, which includes Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) fighting for the title in the male category.

Some new shows are getting honored

The HFPA has nominated plenty of shows that are only in their first season. This year, breakout shows The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and SMILF are included in the lineup.

Some noteworthy directors and movies got left out

The HFPA made a puzzling decision to not include Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) or Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) in the directing category, leaving only men nominated. Other snubs include Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) for the drama actress category and The Big Sick for best comedy, screenplay, supporting actress (Holly Hunter) and comedy actor (Kumail Nanjiani) categories.

