Uber, the mega-popular ride sharing app, is launching their new "Express Pool" service today. The "Express Pool" service had a trial run in LA for several months and now has been uploaded in the apps today for several major cities including: Denver, DC, NYC, Miami, Philadelphia, San Diego & more on the way.
The "Express Pool" service is basically the same concept as the regular Uber Pool except it asks you to walk (no more than a few minutes) to a more centralized location for easier pickup. This Uber believes will help streamline the pool system with smarter & more efficient routes for the riders. (There's nothing worse than being the first pickup and last drop-off.) This new pooling will be the cheapest option & some say it might even replace the regular pooling system eventually.
Let us know how you like it when you try it!
