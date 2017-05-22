Trump says Manchester bombing is the work of 'evil losers'

US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with the Palestinian leader at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: MANDEL NGAN)

JERUSALEM - President Trump called the Manchester concert bombing the work of "evil losers" Tuesday, as he continued his attempts to rally the Muslim world against what he calls Islamist extremism.

"I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now on losers, because that’s what they are. They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers. Just remember that," he said.

Trump's comments came before meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem as part of a two-day visit to Israel intended to jump-start the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and unite the Middle East in the fight against terrorism. As he spoke, the death toll in the attack at an Ariana Grande concert had climbed to 22.

"Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed. We cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people," Trump said. "And in today’s attack, it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists, and those who give them aid and comfort, must be driven out of our society forever. This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated. Life must be protected."

© 2017 USATODAY.COM