Multiple tornadoes cause damage in New Orleans area

NASA in new Orleans east damage (Photo: Meg Farris, WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Louisiana officials report multiple tornadoes touched down in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning.

Dozens of homes, cars and businesses were damaged but there was no early word on serious injuries or deaths. WWL-TV reporter Meg Farris tweeted the New Orleans East Hospital took in four adults and one child with injuries from the storm but they were mostly minor. One of the patients had a head wound.

As of 11 a.m. local time Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, north of New Orleans, was closed by the severe weather. Nearby, one of the first tornadoes touched down and caused widespread damage.

As of noon the National Weather Service warned the severe weather was moving over Laplace, which is about 30 miles northwest of the New Orleans city center. Warnings remained in effect for the region with a total of five to six tornadoes reported.

A command post was being set up in New Orleans East where some of the worst damage occurred.

Witness video of one of the first tornadoes:

Video taken from New Orleans East hospital around 11:00 am today. Video owned by Sam Girault. pic.twitter.com/SrTrWocMXi — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

Exclusive WWLTV video of a roof getting blown off, 18 wheeler flipping over off Cold Storage Rd:

Exclusive video of a roof getting blown off, 18 wheeler flipping over off Cold Storage Rd pic.twitter.com/PmVGAJjbHa — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 7, 2017

WWL-TV Reporter Jacqueline Quynh surveyed the damage in New Orleans East.

WWL-TV reports much of the metro area stayed indoors as heavy rains, wind and hail raced through the area earlier in the morning, spawning possible tornadoes in Killian and Madisonville first. Reports of tornadoes down came in from Pine and 22nd in Madisonville, an undisclosed area of Killian and another in Donaldsonville, all by 11:15 a.m. as a line of storms formed and then passed through the area.

There were also reports of hail in areas of Kenner and other parts of Jefferson Parish.

Viewer Shenell Johnson captured this video of the N.O. tornado that passed by her apartment complex on Dwyer Road. #4WWL pic.twitter.com/fmDwc3SEdh — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) February 7, 2017

Elmwood Posted by Destin Ryals on Tuesday, February 7, 2017

