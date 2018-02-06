The best grocery store savings hacks

Your favorite grocery stores usually offer tons of coupons, but did you know these special secret hacks to save even more?
ALDI: ALDI brand products are 50% less than national brands. Plus, you can return them for a full refund.
PUBLIX: You can combine a Publix & competitor coupon to save with their “double coupon” policy.
TRADER JOE’S: You can return anything, even after opening it.
WHOLE FOODS: You can try anything in the store, totally free.
TARGET: Use the cartwheel app to download special coupons.
