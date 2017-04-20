That Amy Schumer, J. Law movie is still happening

Remember that glorious summer when we realized Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence were friends?

Fans cheered when the duo revealed they were writing a screenplay together, and planned to star in it. “Amy and I were creatively made for each other," J. Law told The New York Times in August 2015. "We play sisters. We’re almost done writing. It just flowed out of us."

But without photo evidence of the two hanging out in recent months, worry built about their friendship. “My brother asked me the other day, ‘Everybody online thinks you and Amy aren’t friends anymore,' " Lawrence told Vanity Fair in the magazine's December 2016 issue. "And I said, ‘Oh, really, because everything online is always true.’ ”

Rest assured, it's very much still on, Schumer tells USA TODAY.

“We wrote it and we’re just trying to find a window when we’re both free," Schumer said Thursday while chatting about Snatched, her latest comedy with Goldie Hawn.

True story: Up next, Schumer is shooting I Feel Pretty (after announcing she could no longer star in the live-action Barbie film) while Lawrence is currently working on the thriller Red Sparrow, playing a Russian ballerina turned seductive spy.

"I feel real lucky to be busy, but I really hope we do it (soon) — I’m booked the next year and so is she. So in a little over a year, I think that’s when we’ll film it," says Schumer.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM