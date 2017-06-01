Teen serial killer Karla Homolka volunteered at Montreal elementary school

File image courtesy of Getty Images (Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images)

Convicted serial killer Karla Homolka volunteered several times at an elementary school her children attend in Montreal, according to local reports.

Homolka and her then-husband Paul Bernardo raped and murdered at least three women including Homolka's 15-year-old sister Tammy in the early 1990s. Homolka told investigators that she was an unwilling accomplice to the crimes and pled guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 12-year prison term. She was released in 2005.

CTV reported that Greaves Adventist Academy school officials confirmed that Homolka was not a regular volunteer, but that she was asked to come into the classroom on one occasion and also attended a school field trip and brought a dog in for show and tell. The school told CTV that she was never alone with children.

On social media, many expressed outrage that Homolka would be allowed around children.

Karla Homolka helped rape and torture, AND kill two teenage girls AND her 15 yr old sister. She volunteering at a school ?? Ok — Resting Screwface (@theB0SNIAN) May 31, 2017

I'm a firm believer in rehabilitation. But letting notorious child-murderer Karla Homolka volunteer at a school seems a bit unwise. — Alex Edwards (@ohgodscrewthis) May 31, 2017

A lawyer who represents the families of two of the slain girls, Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, told The Canadian Press that the news Homolka is living a normal life with her husband and children is a "kick in the gut" to French and Mahaffy families.

“These are joys the French and Mahaffy families will never enjoy because of Karla Homolka’s participation with Paul Bernardo to murder their children,” Tim Danson told The Canadian Press.

Danson said he doesn't believe Homolka should be allowed around children.

Bernardo was already a serial rapist by the time he married Homolka, but that once they got together, "there was some sort of synergistic energy" that made them more dangerous, Gregg O. McCrary, a former FBI profiler who now runs a Virginia consulting firm told USA TODAY in a 2015 interview.

"He was a serial rapist before, but she was sort of good with that," McCrary said. "When he asked her, 'What would you think if I was a rapist?' she said, 'Well, I think that would be cool.' Not the response you would expect to get, necessarily."

Contributing: Greg Toppo

