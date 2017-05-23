Sir Roger Moore, actor known for James Bond role, dies

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 17: Sir Roger Moore attends the Look Women Of The Year Awards 2015 at the city hall on November 17, 2015 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Monika Fellner/Getty Images)

Sir Roger Moore, the actor known for his portrayal of James Bond, has died, according to a statement from his children.

In the statement posted to his verified Twitter account on Tuesday, Moore's children said their father died after a "short but brave" cancer battle.

Sir Roger Moore was 89 years old.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

