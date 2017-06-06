Close Scooter Gennett hits 4 home runs in one game to tie major league record TEGNA 9:06 PM. CDT June 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CINCINNATI (AP) - Scooter Gennett of the Cincinnati Reds has tied a major league record by hitting four home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Husband talks about losing wife in Dallas office shooting Army vet takes on Texas schools shaming students in lunch line Names released in office tower murder-suicide Dallas surgeon blames bad batch of medicine for patients loss of vision after cateract surgery The perplexing story of Josh Hamilton The Baker Hotel: Will the heart of Mineral Wells beat again? Uber to test flying cars in North Texas Burial set for indigent, homeless veterans Judge tells John Wiley Price jury to keep working Police: Fort Worth officer involved shooting More Stories 4 dead, 11 injured in crash on 121 in Collin County Jun. 6, 2017, 5:53 p.m. 8 things to know about Texas' special legislative session Jun. 6, 2017, 3:28 p.m. VERIFY: Can you get a real steal on the Southwest… Jun. 6, 2017, 5:41 p.m.
