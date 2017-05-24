Montana GOP candidate allegedly ‘body slammed' a reporter

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte greets supporters during a campaign meet and greet at Lions Park on May 23, 2017 in Great Falls, Montana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

GREAT FALLS, MONT - A reporter for the Guardian was allegedly assaulted by Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate in the Montana U.S. House race, Wednesday evening in Bozeman, the reporter announced via Twitter.

"Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses," reporter Ben Jacobs wrote on Twitter. Jacobs works out of Washington, D.C., for the Guardian, a daily newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

"There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me."

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

In an emailed statement to the Tribune, Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon said Jacobs initiated the confrontation when he entered an interview uninvited.

"The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions. Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined," Scanlon wrote.

"Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face. Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground."

"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ."

"I'm sick and tired of you guys. The last time you were here you did the same thing," Gianforte allegedly said to the reporter. Gianforte is heard making the statements on an audio recording posted by the Guardian.

"You just body slammed me and broke my glasses," Jacobs is heard responding.

"Get the hell out of here," Gianforte says.

Wednesday's incident comes just one day before the special election in which Gianforte is running against Democratic candidate Rob Quist and Libertarian Mark Wicks. Polls thus far have shown Gianforte with a single-digit lead over Quist.

The Montana special election has drawn national and international attention, especially as Thursday's vote neared. The race has attracted major media outlets and political players stumping for the candidates, including Vice President Mike Pence, the president's son Donald Trump Jr. and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The alleged scuffle led cable news outlets throughout the night on the eve of the election and also was the top trending topic on Twitter.

The Quist campaign declined to comment on the incident. Wicks was not immediately available for comment.

"The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte," Sheriff Brian Gootkin said in a statement Wednesday night. "The investigation is ongoing."

Gianforte sitting in a Jeep. Sheriff's deputies were talking to him earlier. Now a medic is at the window talking with him. #bdcnews #mtal pic.twitter.com/JsT4tTYt82 — Whitney Bermes (@wabermes) May 24, 2017

The Guardian reported on April 28 that Gianforte has financial ties to a number of Russian companies that have been sanctioned by the United States. His spokesman said Gianforte did not oversee his portfolio on a day-to-day basis. Instead Gianforte focused on the "overall performance."

At a campaign stop in Hamilton in April, a Gianforte supporter asked the candidate how to rein in the news media, which the man called "our biggest enemy." Gianforte smiled and pointed to a reporter and said, "We have someone right here. It seems like there is more of us than there is of him," according to the Ravalli Republic.

Contributing: Phil Drake, the Tribune

