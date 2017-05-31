Report: Malaysia Airlines flight passenger tried to enter cockpit forcing the flight to turn back

Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 enroute to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne, Australia was forced to turn back after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.
MH128 landed in Melbourne roughly 30 minutes after the flight took off according to a statement by Malaysia Airlines.
Armed law enforcement have boarded Malaysia Airlines flight #MH128 after a security incident at Melbourne Airport.— Brendan Grainger (@S118869) May 31, 2017
Photo credit - TBA pic.twitter.com/HaAFdz9GVv
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs