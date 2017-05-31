WFAA
Report: Malaysia Airlines flight passenger tried to enter cockpit forcing the flight to turn back

May 31, 2017

Malaysia Airlines flight MH128 enroute to Kuala Lumpur from Melbourne, Australia was forced to turn back after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

MH128 landed in Melbourne roughly 30 minutes after the flight took off according to a statement by Malaysia Airlines.

