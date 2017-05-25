President Trump shoved the Montenegro prime minister at NATO

US President Donald Trump leaves after a meeting with EU officials at EU headquarters, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017. (Photo credit:THIERRY CHARLIER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: THIERRY CHARLIER, This content is subject to copyright.)

During his first joint meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders, President Trump on Thursday appeared to push aside the prime minister of Montenegro aside.

In a video of the interaction, the president comes up from behind and then shoves Montenegro's Dusko Markovic to get to the front of the group of world leaders. Trump then adjusts his jacket.

Markovic appears to be taken aback at first, but after seeing that it was Trump, he smiles and pats Trump on the back.

When asked about the incident, Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said, "I have not seen the video."

He also noted that the standing order for the photo op was pre-determined, as usual.

During the Thursday meeting, Trump called on other leaders to spend more money on security, but did not explicitly endorse NATO's commitment to collective defense.

Contributing: David Jackson

