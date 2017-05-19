Photo shows five women, three generations, all 2017 graduates

Three generations of women in the Flennoy family are celebrating graduations this year. (Photo: Hammond Photo Design Studios, Inc.)

Photos of a grandmother, her three daughters and granddaughter are generating buzz because all are graduates this year.

Photographer Darryl Hammond of Illinois said LaWanda Flennoy's photo request started off simple, asking for a photo session for her two daughters graduating college. While preparing for the shoot in Chicago, Hammond learned Flennoy's daughter was also graduating high school, her granddaughter was graduating kindergarten, and Flennoy herself was graduating college.

All graduates in their own way, all five women came together for an epic photo holding 2017 caps.

“I’ve never shot anything like that before,” Hammond said. “It was an inspiration.”

Flennoy will graduate with her associate's degree from South Suburban College, daughter Paris graduated from Chicago State University with a degree in public relations and daughter Amari graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago,Inside Edition reports. Daughter Jade, who graduates high school this year, plans to attend Illinois State University.



“The photo makes me feel proud, for a couple of reasons,” Flennoy told HuffPost. “First, that I have been a role model for these ladies and second, that they have set out and accomplished their goals. Graduating was not an easy task for any of us, as we’ve all had setbacks and feelings of uncertainty. But this year, we’ve conquered them all.”

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

© 2017 USATODAY.COM